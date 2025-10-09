Charo Santos on love, loss, and lessons from her late husband

Veteran actress and media executive Charo Santos-Concio has shared one of the most profound chapters of her life — the pain and grace of caring for her late husband, Cesar Concio Jr., and the lessons that loss taught her about love and resilience.

In an emotional conversation on “KC After Hours” with veteran broadcaster KC Constantino, Charo reflected on the deeply personal journey of accompanying her husband through his illness until his passing.

“Masakit, siyempre. To lose your partner, to lose the person who believed most in you, was very painful,” she said candidly. “But then, we were partners — real partners in health and in sickness.”

A Love That Transcended Pain

Charo spoke with calm honesty about the heartbreak of losing her life partner — a man she described as her greatest believer and supporter. Through her caregiving, she discovered a new dimension of herself — her capacity to love unconditionally and serve selflessly.

She recalled the tender moments and final words that offered her strength amid sorrow, including her husband’s comforting assurance that they would meet again one day. That thought, she said, continues to ease her grief and sustain her faith.

“It was in that experience that I realized how deeply and sincerely I could love,” Charo shared, her words resonating with quiet power and vulnerability.

Faith, Strength, and Gratitude

For the award-winning actress and former ABS-CBN president, the experience of loss was not only a test of endurance but also a lesson in grace. Despite the pain, she expressed gratitude for the years they shared and the bond that endured even through illness.

Her story, now resonating with viewers of KC After Hours, serves as a poignant reminder of enduring love — one that extends beyond life itself.

Charo Santos-Concio’s heartfelt reflection reveals not only the fragility of human life but also the beauty of finding strength in love, even in the face of loss.