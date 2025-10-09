BCDA to spend P1B on SCTEX improvements

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is set to allocate P1 billion over the next two years for improvement works on the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX).

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said that the P1-billion budget will be used for the expansion and construction of major interchanges, citing the increase in traffic volumes in these areas.

He added that around P750 million will be allotted for the expansion and construction of three interchanges, including the completion of the Luisita Interchange in Tarlac City into a full trumpet interchange by constructing a northbound entry and southbound exits.

The Luisita Interchange in Tarlac City currently has only one exit—northbound going to Tarlac City. Motorists from Manila North Road or MacArthur Highway heading north cannot enter SCTEX from this interchange.

On the southbound lane, vehicles from Tarlac City going to Manila or Clark can enter SCTEX, but vehicles coming from the north cannot exit at the Luisita Interchange due to the absence of a southbound exit ramp. The eastern alignment of the interchange is also part of the development plan.

Bingcang added that an expanded and completed Luisita Interchange will provide vital access to industrial hubs and township developments such as the Luisita Industrial Park, Cresendo by AyalaLand, and the TARI Estate by Aboitiz Infracapital.

On the westbound lane of SCTEX, heading toward Subic Bay Freeport Zone, the BCDA will construct a new interchange in the Hermosa section to improve access to the Bataan Technology Park and the new Philippine Marine Corps Headquarters in Morong.

Lastly, the Mabalacat Interchange, which serves as a crucial link between SCTEX and the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), will also be upgraded and expanded.

These projects contribute to the development of the Luzon Economic Corridor, in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Build-Better-More Infrastructure Program.