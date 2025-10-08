SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
What is the Art of Living for you?

“For me, the art of life means being free to create and pursue what I believe in without the constant stress of survival. It’s having that comfort and security that allows me to explore my passions fully, without compromise. But it’s also about giving back — being in a place where I can be a voice, an instrument, a catalyst for others to achieve their own dreams. That balance of freedom, purpose and generosity — that, for me, is truly living the life.”

— Liza Diño, actress, producer, playwright

“The art of life means finding the right balance — spending quality time with the people I love, getting enough rest and doing things that give me purpose and joy. It’s being able to lay my head down at night knowing I’ve been a good person.”

Photograph courtesy of liza diño/instagram
— Ice Seguerra, actor, musician

“The art of life, for me, is living in my dream house and community, being in a work environment that brings joy, growth, and fulfillment — without worrying about money or health; staying creatively inspired and exposed to various arts and cultures; being surrounded by people who love me and support me; and having the capacity to contribute meaningfully to society and help those in need.”

Ice Seguerra
