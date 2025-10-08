Treñas hails Iloilo’s ‘Rise to Action’ as city enters a new era of progress

ILOILO CITY — “Malayo pa, pero malayo na.”

With these words, Mayor Raisa S. Treñas, Iloilo City’s first elected woman mayor, captured the essence of her first 100 days in office — a period she described as one of renewed compassion, unity, and purposeful leadership.

Delivering her State of the City Address (SOCA) before members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, barangay officials, private sector partners, and civic leaders, Treñas said her administration’s “Rise to Action” framework embodies a governance style that puts every Ilonggo family at the heart of public service.

“Public service is both a privilege and a responsibility. Daku nga dungog nga makaupod ko kamo sa sini nga pagpanglakaton,” she said, drawing warm applause from the crowd.

Treñas vowed to sustain and build upon the legacy of former Mayor Jerry Treñas and former Senator Franklin Drilon, whose years of leadership helped lay the foundations of Iloilo’s growth. She called this phase of her governance “the next chapter of the Iloilo Miracle” — a chapter defined by integrity, inclusivity, and collective progress.

Within her first 100 days, the Treñas administration launched 42 programs and initiatives under what she calls the “Rise to Action” framework. This framework rests on three pillars: Rising Health and Social Services, Rising Economy, and Rising Livability. Each of these reflects the administration’s A.C.T.I.O.N. agenda — Access to education and social services, Comprehensive health and wellness, Trabaho at negosyo, Immersive tourism and culture, Orderly and safe communities, and Nature-based sustainability.

In her address, Treñas underscored her commitment to strengthening healthcare and social protection programs, expanding employment and livelihood opportunities, and building livable, resilient communities anchored on sustainability and citizen participation. She also called on local leaders, the private sector, and the youth to take part in what she described as “the shared responsibility of nation-building at the city level.”

“We rise not just for ourselves, but for every Ilonggo who dreams of a better life,” she said. “This is the spirit of compassionate governance — rising together, acting together, and growing together.”

As Iloilo City continues its transformation into a progressive and resilient metropolis, Treñas urged all Ilonggos to remain united in turning the city’s aspirations into enduring achievements.

“Malayo pa, pero malayo na,” she repeated, closing her speech with quiet conviction — a reminder that while challenges remain, Iloilo City is well on its way toward inclusive, people-powered progress.