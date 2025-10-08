Tabuena, 8 other Pinoys in International Series cast

A strong contingent of Filipino golfers is set to take center stage at the upcoming International Series at Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club, scheduled 23 to 26 October.

Hailed as the country’s biggest international golf event since the Johnnie Walker tournament in 1995, the competition will put the Philippines’ top talent against a formidable international field.

Leading the local charge are seasoned professionals Angelo Que, Keanu Jahns, Rupert Zaragoza, Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus, Justin Quiban, Sean Ramos and Miguel Tabuena, alongside promising amateur Perry Bucay. Their participation underscores the depth of Philippine golf, blending experience with youthful potential.

Miguel Tabuena and Angelo Que, veterans of international play, bring experience and composure, while rising stars like Keanu Jahns and Aidric Chan are eager to prove themselves on a bigger stage. Amateur Perry Bucay will gain invaluable exposure competing alongside established professionals, an opportunity that could shape the future of his golf career.

Hopes pinned on Tabuena

All eyes will be on Miguel Tabuena who has so far had a solid 2025 season highlighted by consistent finishes across major Asian and local tournaments.

At the Smart Infinity Philippine Open earlier in the year, Tabuena placed fifth, reaffirming his reputation as one of the country’s most dependable pros. He followed that up with an 11th-place finish at the Jakarta International Championship, showing grit and control even after some challenging rounds earlier in the season, including a tough stretch in Taiwan.

Tabuena also saw action in the Shinhan Donghae Open in September, where he finished 48th. Despite the ups and downs, he has maintained a strong presence on the Asian Tour, representing the Philippines in multiple international legs and demonstrating the consistency that has long defined his career.

As the 2025 season moves toward its final stretch, Tabuena remains a key figure to watch — not just for his scores, but for the quiet determination and professionalism he continues to bring to every tournament.

Powerhouse cast

Golf fans are in for a treat as a powerhouse lineup of major champions, LIV Golf standouts, and rising Asian Tour stars converge for the International Series Philippines, promising one of the most competitive fields ever assembled on local soil.

Leading the cast are Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen — five major champions whose names have become synonymous with world-class golf.

Johnson, a two-time major winner and former world No. 1, brings both pedigree and star power as one of LIV Golf’s biggest draws.

Watson, the two-time Masters champion and charismatic captain of RangeGoats GC, is expected to be a fan favorite with his trademark creativity and flair.

Reed, another Masters winner, remains one of the most competitive figures on the circuit, while Schwartzel — the 2011 Masters champion — and Oosthuizen, who lifted the Claret Jug at the 2010 Open Championship, round out a lineup of global heavyweights.

Adding more depth to the field are several in-form contenders from both LIV Golf and the Asian Tour. Dean Burmester, fresh off a win at LIV Golf Miami, headlines the challengers from Stinger GC, while Marc Leishman of Ripper GC arrives with both individual and team victories under his belt this season.

Also in the mix are Richard Bland, a senior major champion and top-10 finisher in the UK; Jinichiro Kozuma of Iron Heads GC, who’s posted multiple top-10s this year; and Scott Vincent, the Zimbabwean ace and recent International Series Morocco champion.

The event also welcomes Asia’s rising talents, including Danthai Boonma, currently among the top five in the International Series rankings, and proven winners like John Catlin, last year’s Asian Tour Order of Merit champion, and Kazuki Higa, an eight-time Japan Golf Tour winner and back-to-back champion on the Asian Tour.

Sta. Elena a challenging layout

The Sta. Elena course, known for its challenging layout and strategic hazards, will test every aspect of the players’ games — from driving accuracy to putting precision.

For Filipino golfers, it is more than just a competition: it is a chance to showcase the Philippines’ growing presence in the global golf scene.

With this event, the Philippines aims to highlight its homegrown talent and reaffirm its capability to host world-class tournaments, continuing the legacy of prestigious competitions such as the Johnnie Walker series.