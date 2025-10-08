SM launches Alfamart franchising to boost MSME growth

Alfamart Philippines, the minimart chain under the SM Group, has launched its pilot franchising program to empower local entrepreneurs and communities through inclusive business opportunities.

The initiative marks a major step in SM’s efforts to expand its retail ecosystem while providing micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) a platform to grow.

The pilot began in Laguna with two franchise-owned stores — one opened in October 2024 by Engineer Leovino Datario, a long-time Alfamart lessor, and another in August in partnership with Arles Uy Jr., owner of AAU Corporation, which operates several Express Clean laundromats beside Alfamart branches.

As of end-September, Alfamart has grown its network to 2,337 stores nationwide.

“This reflects the SM group’s commitment to inclusive growth and entrepreneurship. By allowing tenants to evolve into franchisees, Alfamart is enabling MSMEs to scale alongside its own expansion, strengthening local communities and livelihoods,” said Harvey Ong, Chief Operating Officer of Alfamart Philippines.

Alfamart’s entry into franchising is seen as a way to deepen community ties while broadening access to retail opportunities. The company’s store format — a mix between a neighborhood convenience store and a supermarket — continues to gain traction across Southeast Asia, especially among families seeking accessible and affordable essentials.

A joint venture between SM and Alfamart, one of Indonesia’s leading retailers with more than 21,000 stores, Alfamart Philippines offers a wide selection of groceries, SM Bonus items, fresh and frozen products, snacks, and personal care goods at reasonable prices.