SM Green Movement scales simple acts into systemic change

Through the SM Green Movement, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) is embedding sustainability across its malls, residences, offices, hotels and leisure properties — scaling everyday habits into systemic impact.

The SM Green Movement unites three pillars — Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Water Stewardship, and building a Waste-Free Future — for a more sustainable tomorrow. By working with partners, tenants, employees and millions of mallgoers, the initiative demonstrates how collective action can shape a better future for generations.

Transforming acts into active ecosystems

The Movement has evolved from individual pledges, like bringing reusable bags and segregating trash, into a functioning ecosystem where recycling firms, renewable energy providers, and water managers collaborate with SM. Recyclables such as paper, plastics, and multi-layer packaging are diverted back into production streams through partnerships with MultiPly, PetValue and Tetra Pak. Disposables are converted into alternative fuel, while compostables are transformed into soil for landscaping and parks.