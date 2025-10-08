SM Green Movement scales simple acts into systemic change

Through the SM Green Movement, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) is embedding sustainability across its malls, residences, offices, hotels and leisure properties — scaling everyday habits into systemic impact.
The SM Green Movement unites three pillars — Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, Water Stewardship, and building a Waste-Free Future — for a more sustainable tomorrow. By working with partners, tenants, employees and millions of mallgoers, the initiative demonstrates how collective action can shape a better future for generations.
Transforming acts into active ecosystems
The Movement has evolved from individual pledges, like bringing reusable bags and segregating trash, into a functioning ecosystem where recycling firms, renewable energy providers, and water managers collaborate with SM. Recyclables such as paper, plastics, and multi-layer packaging are diverted back into production streams through partnerships with MultiPly, PetValue and Tetra Pak. Disposables are converted into alternative fuel, while compostables are transformed into soil for landscaping and parks.
The program also reinforces SM’s role as a platform for collaboration, connecting businesses, government and communities in shared responsibility. “Our initiatives towards a WasteFree Future highlight how SM GUUN connects with solution providers to give new life to paper, plastics and packaging. This is one pillar of the Green Movement working alongside energy and water stewardship,” said Liza Silerio, vice president for corporate compliance of SM Supermalls.
At the same time, SM Prime continues to scale solar rooftop installations and improve building efficiency in line with its Net Zero 2040 roadmap, while investing in catchment basins, rainwater harvesting, and conservation practices to strengthen resilience in water management. These investments in infrastructure reflect how SM’s operations integrate sustainability at scale.
Shared responsibility, lasting impact
“The SM Green Movement reflects our vision to scale simple, everyday acts into systemic impact. By advancing energy, water and waste initiatives together, we safeguard communities and build a more sustainable future,” said SM Supermalls executive vice president for marketing Joaquin San Agustin.
With measurable progress, growing partnerships, and visible results, the SM Green Movement is laying the foundation for lasting change. Its most important legacy lies in proving that small actions, when scaled collectively, can reshape systems — creating a more sustainable and inclusive future for all.
About SM Green Movement
SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SM Prime) is one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia, committed to creating sustainable, innovative, and inclusive spaces for Filipinos. Guided by its vision of building a better future, SM Prime develops malls, residences, offices, hotels and leisure properties that support the growth of communities across the Philippines.
Through the SM Green Movement, SM Prime champions sustainability by focusing on waste management, water stewardship, and energy efficiency for lasting impact. The movement empowers individuals, families and communities to take part in simple acts that create shared prosperity for generations to come.