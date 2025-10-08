Skins Game: Fleetwood faces Thomas, Schauffele, Bradley

MIAMI (AFP) — England’s Tommy Fleetwood, the US PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoff champion who helped Europe win the Ryder Cup, faces three American stars next month in a revived $4 million Skins Game.

Two-time major winners Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele and Keegan Bradley, the US captain in last month’s Ryder Cup, will also compete in the 18-hole showdown November 28 at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

It’s the first time in 17 years the event will be contested.

Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player Tom Watson and Tiger Woods were among those who played in the made-for-television event from 1983-2008, with South Korean K.J. Choi winning the most recent edition.

Typical Skins Games have a dollar value for each hole with tied holes prize money rolled over to add drama as the stakes rise.

In the latest version, there will be a “reverse purse” with all four players starting with $1 million and their total rising or falling based upon winning or losing each hole.

“By keeping the traditional format intact and adding some creative twists, we’re giving fans an experience that honors the past while delivering pure, high-stakes competition where the pressure builds with every shot,” said Chad Mumm, president of Pro Shop, one of the event presenters.

The Skins Game will be telecast on Amazon Prime as part of a lineup that includes an NFL telecast and an NBA double-header.