Scribes fete Calvin, Arvin

Calvin Oftana and Arvin Tolentino are part of the honor roll of the 31st Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Press Corps Annual Awards Night at the Novotel Manila.

Oftana is the recipient of the Order of Merit, while Tolentino will be recognized as the Scoring Champion during the 13 October celebration.

The Order of Merit is awarded to the person who garnered the most number of Player of the Week citations for the entire season.

The Scoring Champion, on the other hand, is determined through the highest scoring average of a player for the season.

Oftana of the TNT Tropang 5G was Player of the Week four times for Season 49, while Tolentino of NorthPort was the top offensive player with an average of 21.2 points.

Incidentally, the two were also recognized in the recent PBA Leo Awards as part of the First Mythical selection along with nine-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez and Robert Bolick.