Running it back

Games today:

(City of Dasmariñas Arena)

4 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Petro Gazz

6:30 p.m. — Farm Fresh vs Nxled

American guest player Lindsey Vander Weide begins her mission to help Petro Gazz reclaim the throne in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Vander Weide, back in the fold three years since powering the Angels to the top, gets her first taste of action against Galeries Tower today at the City of Dasmariñas Arena in Cavite.

Game time is at 4 p.m. followed by the 6:30 p.m. nightcap between Farm Fresh and Nxled.

The 27-year-old outside hitter, named Best Foreign Guest Player in Petro Gazz’s 2022 title romp, is expected to bring the same firepower as before and form a formidable wing duo with two-time Most Valuable Player Brooke Van Sickle. Vander Weide and Van Sickle are former teammates at the University of Oregon in the US National Collegiate Athletic Association Division 1.

Although playing in a different system from the last edition following the appointment of new Petro Gazz head coach Gary Van Sickle, the 6-foot-3 Vander Weide remains optimistic about their chances.

“I’m really hoping we can do it again. We still have a lot of firepower, plus Brooke, a huge addition, so hopefully we can get that done,” she said.

Other holdovers from Vander Weide’s first run with Petro Gazz are Jonah Sabete, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Djanel Cheng, Remy Palma and Chie Saet.

Vander Weide and the Highrisers Montenegrin outside hitter Jelena Cvijovic, as well as all other foreign reinforcements, have been cleared to play after the activation of their respective international transfer certificates (ITC) early Wednesday.

The PVL has called out the Philippine National Volleyball Federation for the delayed approval of ITCs despite the timely submission of all documentary requirements.

Tuesday’s opening playdate at the Ynares Center-Montalban saw ZUS Coffee, Akari, Choco Mucho and Capital1 go all-Filipino. The impasse, however, ended on Wednesday morning after the federation finally issued the clearance to imports and Filipino-foreign players.

With that, the league decided to replay the opening-day matches to a later date to underscore their commitment to fairness and competitive parity and give all teams a fair shot with their full squads.

“The upcoming replays will allow all teams to compete with their complete rosters, including their respective imports, ensuring the full excitement and high-level competition our fans expect,” the league said in a statement.

“We thank our players, teams, and supporters for their understanding as we work to uphold the integrity and quality of PVL matches.”

Cvijovic is also a returning import after her stint with Chery Tiggo in 2022.

Galeries Tower, under the helm of new mentor Godfrey Okumu, will also be banking on Jean Asis, Ysa Jimenez, Audrey Paran, Roselle Baliton and Alas Pilipinas setter Julia Coronel.

On the other hand, the Foxies tapped Belgian star Helene Rousseaux while the Chameleons brought in Spain’s Paola Martinez Vela.

Leading the Foxies’ local crew of Italian head coach Alessandro Lodi are Trisha Tubu, setter Louie Romero, Rachel Anne Daquis, Jolina Dela Cruz, Alohi Robins-Hardy, Ces Molina and Riri Meneses.

Youthful winger Lyann De Guzman along with Chiara Permentilla, Lucille Almote, Krich Macaslang, Jaila Atienza, May Luna and EJ Laure-Carino, banner Nxled’s local side.