Phl, Ireland explore defense cooperation

The Department of National Defense (DND) announced Wednesday that the Philippines and Ireland have begun initial discussions on establishing potential defense cooperation.

The talks followed a meeting between Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and the Ambassador of Ireland to the Philippines, Emma Hickey, during her introductory call with DND officials at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo on 6 October.

While the two nations do not currently have a formal defense cooperation agreement, the meeting opened discussions on possible areas for collaboration, particularly in maritime security and peacekeeping operations.

Teodoro expressed interest in learning from Ireland’s experiences in force recruitment and sustainment, topics central to Ireland’s 2024 Defense Policy Review aimed at modernizing its military structure.

He also extended an invitation for Ireland to conduct a Maritime Cooperative Activity with the Philippines, underscoring the importance of maintaining a rules-based international order.

Hickey’s visit is part of Ireland’s broader effort to expand its international engagement under the Global Ireland framework. Diplomatic relations between the two nations were formally established in 1984.

With evolving global security challenges, both sides signaled an openness to deepening cooperation in areas that support mutual interests and shared democratic values.