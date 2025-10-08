Pampanga orders immediate completion of Delta Bridge Project Phase 2

The Provincial Government has ordered the immediate completion of Phase 2 of the Pampanga Delta Bridge Project, which will connect the town of Masantol in Pampanga to Calumpit in Bulacan.

During an emergency meeting held this week, Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda called on the Unified Project Management Office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), along with the contractors and barangay captains, to expedite the construction of the bridge.

The meeting was convened after the vice governor conducted an ocular inspection of the project site with Pampanga Mayor’s League President and Apalit Mayor Jun Tetangco, Board Member Kay Naguit, Chief of Staff Angelina Blanco, and the barangay captains of the affected areas.

Barangay leaders relayed their constituents’ concerns to the Provincial Government, stressing that the bridge’s completion would greatly improve mobility and safety, as ongoing construction has caused significant inconvenience to nearby residents.

Since the start of construction in March 2025, several barangays — including Alauli, Balibago, Sagrada, Bagang, Nigui, and Sapang Kawayan — have experienced rising water levels, particularly during high tide.

In response to the flooding issue, an agreement was reached during the meeting directing the contractor to replace materials used in the temporary bridge approach and repair the damaged road leading to the left bank to ensure the safety of residents and motorists.

The Provincial Government also extended assistance for road repairs, working closely with the barangay officials in the affected areas.

The Pampanga Delta Bridge Project is expected to be completed by next year. Once finished, residents will no longer need to cross the river to reach Calumpit, providing a faster and safer route between the two provinces.