One Meralco Foundation’s Household electrification sparks home-based businesses in Bulacan

Resident Melinda Borromeo, whose family benefited from OMF’s HEP six years ago, is now reaping the rewards of an energized home with access to Meralco’s service. Since then, she has been running her own sari-sari store and carinderia, as well as a piso WiFi which, in itself, brings in as high as P8,000 monthly in earnings so she can pay for her Meralco bill.

When OMF and Meralco again visited their community to look for a new batch of beneficiaries, she told her son — who lives independently from her — to apply for the program. “Napakalaki po talagang tulong, magaan-gaan na sa bulsa,” she said.

In a statement, Mayor Maria Elena L. Germar thanked OMF and Meralco for efforts to help the low-income communities in Norzagaray. “Our partnership with you has already made a meaningful difference in the lives of our constituents, and we look forward to our continued collaboration as we work together for the betterment of our community. With programs like this that bring hope to our constituents, tunay ngang may liwanag ang buhay.”

“Seeing the light in homes here in Norzagaray which once faced difficulties in the dark is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together. By illuminating lives, we help create productive families, and stronger, more resilient communities,” OMF president Jeffrey O. Tarayao said.

Since 2011, OMF through its Household Electrification Program energized more than 79,000 low-income households within the Meralco franchise area, enabling families to become more productive at home, to boost their income, and to contribute to the progress in their immediate communities and their provinces.