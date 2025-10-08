NBI arrests blogger for making threats against BBM

National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago presents to the media a nabbed blogger from Pagadian City who allegedly made an online post threatening to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during a press conference in Pasay City on Wednesday, 8 October 2025. The blogger, identified as Mike Romero, posted a photo of Marcos Jr. with a drawn arrow on his head with a caption that says "Headshot." The NBI is planning to charge Romero with inciting to sedition under Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code in relation to Republic Act No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012). If proven guilty, he may face up to six to 20 years in prison. JohnCarloMagallon

