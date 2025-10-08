Monarchs shoot down Blue Hawks

The Dasmariñas City Monarchs made short work of the Negros ICC Blue Hawks, 25-16, 25-11, 25-18, to stay unblemished in Week 3 of the 2025 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) at the Alonte Gym in Biñan, Laguna.

Celine Marsh rifled in 12 points to lead the way as the NU-backed Monarchs solidified hold of the pole position at 3-0 nearing the halfway mark of the first round.

Dasma, which also drew ample support from Joseline Salazar and Vange Alinsug with 11 and 10 points, respectively, to score the east win in 73 minutes.

The Monarchs previously drubbed reigning champion Quezon Tangerines,25-22, 25-23, 25-23, and Pasay Lady Voyagers, 25-13, 26-24, 25-20, to look as the early title favorites in the upstart volleyball league founded by also MPBL chairman Manny Pacquiao.

Andrea Caparal was the lone bright spot for Negros (0-3), which also bowed to host Biñan in back-to-back game days in Laguna.

Biñan, the runner-up to Quezon last season, debuted with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-19 win over Negros behind Laika Tudlasan and Heart Villaflores with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Quezon, for its part, notched its second straight win at the expense of the San Juan Lady Knights, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23 with Camila Bartolome firing 15 points to lead the way.

The Tangerines improved to 2-1 following a debut loss to the Monarchs to stay in the thick of the leaderboard for their title defense bid.

Chamberlaine Cunada had 12 points for the Lady Knights (1-2), who also folded to the Lady Voyagers as one of the two teams with back-to-back games, 25-20, 25-18, 25-11.

Euricka Eslapor had 12 points for Pasay, which climbed to 2-1 for a tie with Quezon at second place of the eight-team tourney organized by the Volleyball Masters of the Philippines.