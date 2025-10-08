Miss Universe 2025 unveils full pageant schedule

The Miss Universe Organization has officially revealed the full schedule of activities for the 74th Miss Universe pageant, set to take place in Thailand under the inspiring theme “The Power of Love.”

A total of 130 delegates from around the world will begin arriving on November 2, marking the start of a month-long celebration of beauty, advocacy, and global sisterhood. The pageant will feature a series of cultural immersions, charity events, and preliminary competitions leading up to the highly anticipated coronation night.

Representing the Philippines is Ahtisa Manalo, who carries the nation’s hopes of capturing its fifth Miss Universe crown. Known for her elegance, intellect, and strong advocacy work, Ahtisa is expected to be one of the most closely watched contenders in this year’s competition.

With the world’s most prestigious beauty pageant returning to Thailand—home of passionate fans and dazzling production—the 2025 edition of Miss Universe promises to be a celebration of unity, empowerment, and love that transcends borders.