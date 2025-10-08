Meralco backs Batangas’ rise as southern economic hub

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco), led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, has announced its readiness to support Batangas’ growing role as a major economic hub south of Metro Manila by providing reliable and scalable power solutions to businesses and investors.

As part of its commitment to driving inclusive economic growth in the communities it serves, Meralco said it is positioning itself as a strategic partner for enterprises seeking to expand or locate operations in the province.

Currently serving the municipalities of Sto. Tomas, Batangas City, and San Pascual, Meralco aims to replicate the strong economic momentum seen in these areas across the rest of the province.

According to Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief External and Government Affairs Officer Arnel D. Casanova, the power distributor intends to collaborate with the Batangas Electric Cooperative (BATELEC) I and II to strengthen the province’s electricity infrastructure.

“Meralco is committed to supporting BATELEC I and II by investing capital and deploying technical expertise to enhance electricity service in the province. We’re here to empower—not replace—electric cooperatives. By working together, we can elevate service quality and unlock greater economic potential for Batangas,” Casanova said.

Data from Meralco showed that areas under its coverage in Batangas recorded a 13.6 percent cumulative annual growth rate from 1992 to 2024, significantly higher than areas not served by the company. Despite its limited footprint, Meralco’s energy sales reached 2,034 MW in 2024—almost double that of BATELEC II’s 1,304 MW and nearly four times BATELEC I’s 547 MW.

Earlier this year, Meralco formally submitted a joint venture proposal to both electric cooperatives to improve electricity delivery and reliability across the province.

As the largest distribution utility in the Philippines, Meralco said its expansion in Batangas aligns with its broader mission to support economic growth, bridge energy access gaps, and promote inclusive development across Southern Tagalog and beyond.