MDW pitches aid for quake-hit Cebu towns

Metro Dumaguete Water (MDW), a joint venture between the Dumaguete City Water District and Metro Pacific Water (MPW), has extended assistance to the earthquake-hit towns of Tabuelan and San Remigio in northern Cebu following the recent magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

Responding to the Cebu Provincial Government’s call for urgent relief, MDW said Tuesday that it deployed a water lorry, 220 carboys, and relief goods to temporary shelters. The total value of the company’s assistance has so far reached P100,000.

The water lorry has been servicing far-flung barangays without water since the earthquake and will continue rounds in San Remigio and Bogo to help augment the local supply.

“Metro Dumaguete Water is sending its support to our neighbors in Cebu through our water lorry and in-kind donations,” MDW Chief Operating Officer Engr. Robert Cabiles said.

“Water is essential during this phase of immediate recovery. In these difficult times, the power of community is truly important,” he added.