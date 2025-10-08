Maroons bare fangs

After blowing hot and cold in its first four games, University of the Philippines (UP) finally displayed its championship form as it pulled off a masterful 83-69 victory to deal Ateneo de Manila University’s first loss in Season 88 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Nigerian Francis Nnoruka served as a pillar of strength while Rey Remogat and Harold Alarcon chipped in significant numbers to lead the Fighting Maroons to their third straight win after opening their title-retention campaign with dismal losses to University of Santo Tomas and Adamson University.

Nnoruka led a furious third-quarter breakaway, where he dropped 15 of his career-high 28 points with nine rebounds, four steals and a block while Remogat added 20 points laced with four three-pointers on top of eight assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Alarcon, who was part of the Fighting Maroons squad that lost to the Blue Eagles in a dramatic finale in Season 85, came off the bench to drop 17 points, five assists, and four rebounds for the defending champions, who puled off three straight wins to post a 3-2 record.

“From the jump ball up to the endgame, we had the same mindset, which is to have strong offense and good defense,” said the 6-foot-9 Nnoruka, who presided over a 24-11 third-quarter run that allowed them to dictate the tempo the rest of the way.

Shawn Tuano and Kymani Ladi posted 17 and 15 markers, respectively, for the Blue Eagles, who were sent crashing back to earth after opening their campaign with four straight victories.

Meanwhile, National University (NU) bit back with a closing 15-2 rally to erase an 11-point deficit and pull off a 56-54 escape act over Adamson in the first game.

Jake Figueroa knocked down the crucial go-ahead three-point play in the last 52 seconds before sinking a split from the foul line to complete the Bulldogs’ comeback and rebound from a previous setback for a 3-1 win-loss record.

Figueroa finished with 17 points on 5-of-11 field goal shooting with three assists, three steals, two blocks and two rebounds for NU.

“Hats off to the players, they did everything. It’s not me, it’s the players who won this game with their hearts and effort,” Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa said after his wards bounced back from a 59-66 loss to UP the last time out.

NU uncorked a blistering 11-0 run to erase a 41-52 deficit to tie the game with 2:28 remaining off a Figueroa basket.

Cedrick Manzano converted from midrange to stop the Falcons’ bleeding and regain the lead, 54-52, with 1:22 left.

Figueroa answered by backing up Emman Anabo at the post before drilling an and-one banked shot for a 55-54 advantage.

Anthony Fransman and Manzano missed on back-to-back attempts in Adamson’s possession, Gelo Santiago missed a trey on NU’s end, but John Erolon bricked his shot on the Falcons’ last possession. Fransman was able to grab the defensive board but was swiped away by Figueroa, who received a flagrant foul from Anabo on the breakaway with 1.7 left.

The veteran forward missed his first free throw before making his second. The Bulldogs then safely got the ball in off the inbound pass for the win.

“We just wanted to bounce back from our loss in our last game,” Figueroa said.

“In my mind, I needed to do something, I needed to convert. Luckily, we’re able to convert when they got me the ball during the crucial moments.”