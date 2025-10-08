Maguindanao official, companion nabbed in CamNorte for illegal firearms 

A municipal councilor from Maguindanao and his companion were arrested in Camarines Norte for illegal possession of high-powered firearms and parts, the Police Regional Office 5 (PRO) of the Philippine National Police reported Wednesday.

In a joint intelligence-driven operation, personnel from various police and special forces units apprehended Saudi Lakman Kusain, 30, a Sangguniang Bayan Member of Datu Salibo, and Norodin Kaladsoy Abdulmutalib, 38, both residents of Brgy. Pagatin, Maguindanao.

The arrest took place at around 8:30 a.m. on 7 October in Brgy. Tabugon, Sta. Elena, Camarines Norte.

The suspects were intercepted while on board a white Mitsubishi Strada with plate number LAJ 9758.

During the search, operatives discovered a concealed compartment in the rear-lower right side of the vehicle near the chassis number.

Inside the hidden compartment, authorities recovered one upper receiver and one lower receiver of an M16A1 rifle, one M16A1 rifle barrel, one caliber .9mm pistol without a serial number, one magazine for the .9mm pistol, ten M16 rifle front sights, and an additional fifty-one M16 rifle front sights.

The suspects were arrested for violating Republic Act 10591, also known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The operation was led by the Highway Patrol Group – Special Operations Division (HPG-SOD) in coordination with PHPT Camarines Norte, PHPT Camarines Sur, Sta. Elena Municipal Police Station, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (CamNorte PPO), and intelligence units from PRO BAR, NCRPO, and the 85th Special Action Company of the PNP-SAF.

The suspects, along with the seized firearms and components, were brought to the PHPT Camarines Norte headquarters for proper disposition and filing of charges.

Authorities continue to investigate the possible origin and intended use of the confiscated firearms.