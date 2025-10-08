Legarda presses DMW for clear, impact-driven OFW reintegration plan

Senator Loren Legarda called on the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to present a clear and measurable plan for its overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) reintegration programs.

During the Senate’s deliberation on the DMW’s proposed 2026 budget on Monday, Legarda raised questions on the effectiveness of the DMW’s reintegration initiatives, particularly in helping returning OFWs transition to local employment or entrepreneurship in the country.

“I’m interested to know about the post-integration program of the DMW for all OFWs who come home, whether short-term or long-term,” Legarda said.

“We know in healthcare, you have the OFWs hospital. What are the post-reintegration programs?," she further asked.

Citing the agency’s briefer, Legarda noted that the DMW currently implements several initiatives under its reintegration efforts, including the Kabuhayan, Kaalaman, Kalinga, at Kaagapay program, which focuses on financial literacy and livelihood development, and the Balik Pinay, Balik Hanap Buhay program that supports returning female migrant workers.

However, Legarda said she has yet to see the tangible impact of these programs.

“I have read this only in a briefer, but I haven’t really seen the impact of this. We know that there are many programs for post-reintegration, but what are these? How do we monitor these OFW-assisted businesses? How do we ensure they are reintegrated when they come home, let’s say for employment?” she asked.

The senator also pressed the DMW on its system for assessing the success of these initiatives.

“What are the matrix used in monitoring the success of their reintegration? Have we developed a result-based monitoring framework linking welfare, health, and reintegration outcomes to our national labor and migration policy goals?” Legarda added.

Echoing Legarda’s concerns, Senate Committee on Migrant Workers chairperson Senator Erwin Tulfo lamented that the reintegration programs seemed to be hardly felt by overseas Filipino workers.

“Kasi kung nandito na po ang mga OFW nakabakasyon, kung saan-saan na po sila pumupunta, nahingi ng tulongsa mga opisina ng senador, sa mga congressman… Parang Hindi po marandaman ng mga OFW (Because once the OFWs are back home, they go from one place to another, seeking help from senators’ and congressmen’s offices… It seems that the OFWs can’t really feel the government’s support),” Tulfo said.

Legarda further inquired whether the DMW has a monitoring system in place to assess the effectiveness of its reintegration programs.

Limited funding

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said more than 53,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have benefited from various government reintegration programs, but admitted that many more need to be reached due to limited funding.

Cacdac pointed out that the department’s reintegration programs continue to operate on a small budget, catering primarily to distressed returning OFWs.

“We do have the data in terms of those who have benefited from various programs, a total of around 53,000 OFW beneficiaries. But I will also be the first to affirm that we need to reach so many more,” Cacdac told the senators.

He noted that the National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO), which oversees these programs, only recently surpassed the P100 million budget mark.

“We’re making do with the budget that we have, and we cater mostly to distressed OFWs—like those under the Balik Pinay program who need livelihood assistance when they return from abroad,” he explained.

Cacdac said that for returning OFWs who have spent decades working overseas and wish to establish businesses locally, the DMW relies on coordination with other government agencies.

“When it comes to a 20-year OFW who comes home to set up a business, we would have to rely on our national reintegration network,” he said. “We tap into the livelihood programs of agencies such as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Small Business Corporation, Department of Agriculture (DA), and Department of Tourism (DOT).”

Cacdac clarified that the DMW does not hold its own funds to implement large-scale livelihood programs for all returning OFWs, and instead collaborates with other departments to expand opportunities for reintegration.

“What I’m trying to say, Madam Chair, is that we do not actually hold the funds to conduct a livelihood program for OFWs in general,” he said.

“We need to coordinate with other relevant government agencies, but we gladly have a reintegration program that reinforces what we already have,” he added.

In the same hearing, Cacdac said a significant portion of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration’s (OWWA) budget is dedicated to the OFWs’ reintegration program.

Cacdac said that the National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO) serves as the policy-making and program development arm for reintegration efforts.

“The National Reintegration Center is the policy-making and program development arm of our reintegration program,” Cacdac said.

“And as I mentioned, we have our own programs, not including what the OWWA runs,” he further noted.

Budget constraints

Meanwhile, Cacdac confirmed that about 10% of OWWA’s budget is required by law to be allotted for reintegration programs.

However, the current allocation, amounting to around P1 billion, actually exceeds that percentage.

“I think it's 10% of the OWWA budget that should be allocated for reintegration. And yung P1 billion na binabanggit ni Administrator Caunan is even more than the 10%,” he said, citing OWWA Administrator Py Caunan’s earlier remarks.

The DMW chief explained that the NRCO, in coordination with OWWA, manages various reintegration initiatives such as Kabuhayan and Pagkalinga programs, which aim to support returning OFWs through livelihood and welfare assistance.

Cacdac added that while current funding supports existing projects, the department is open to receiving a larger budget to expand its reintegration services.

“If the question is, can we stand to have a bigger budget, then that would also be fine with us,” he said.

Not the most efficient

Legarda expressed disappointment over what she described as the lack of a concrete reintegration program for returning OFWs despite the DMW having access to substantial funds through the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Legarda questioned the agency’s reliance on other government departments to implement livelihood and reintegration programs for OFWs.

“I’m very disappointed, Secretary, to say—to put it very honestly, there are so many programs being mentioned by the chair and myself, yet the answers I received point to other government agencies. So we are admitting that there’s no real post-reintegration program under the DMW despite the humongous funds available,” she said.

She noted that referring returning OFWs to other agencies—many of which are underfunded and face operational challenges—suggests that the DMW lacks a dedicated, comprehensive reintegration mechanism.

“So does this mean that all those who return home and go back to their families really have nothing to rely on from the national government?” Legarda asked. “You have a national reintegration center, but it’s underfunded. Yet OWWA has billions in interest income every year.”

Legarda pressed the DMW to clarify whether it would seek congressional amendments to increase funding for reintegration programs.

“So do I hear clearly, Secretary, that the DMW is asking for a congressional amendment to your budget for the reintegration of OFWs because the National Expenditure Program only provided P100 million, and that amount is insufficient to help OFWs?” she further asked.

Cacdac clarified that while the department is not denying the existence of reintegration efforts, its programs remain limited by budget constraints.

“I’m not admitting that there’s no reintegration program, Madam Senator,” Cacdac responded.

“What I’m saying is that we need to reinforce our budget. Right now, we have over P100 million for the National Reintegration Center, and I believe it stands to have a stronger, better budget from the DMW side," he added.

Cacdac further noted that the department is maximizing its existing resources to sustain ongoing programs.

“What we’re doing right now is making do with the funds that we have,” he said.

Legarda, however, stressed that given the current fiscal situation, lawmakers must deliberate carefully before approving any increase in the DMW’s budget.

“You were asked to respect the National Expenditure Program—to live with it. A P100 million to serve all returning OFWs is not enough, but because of the situation of the country today, lawmakers have to think ten times before augmenting any budget,” Legarda said.

Cacdac replied that while the department is managing to sustain ongoing projects, it would benefit from additional funding to expand its reach and directly implement livelihood programs.

“But yes, we could stand some support in our National Reintegration Center if the DMW is braced to handle the livelihood fund itself,” he said.

“We are requesting P387 million under the National Expenditure Program for this proposed budget to run at least a livelihood program that would be directly managed by the DMW. Of course, that does not include the budget under OWWA—we’re speaking here about the DMW itself.”

Cacdac reiterated that the department is doing its best to work within its current fiscal limits.