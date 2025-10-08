LeBron’s ‘decision’ just PR stunt

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — It was billed as the “decision of all decisions,” fueling speculation of a potentially seismic announcement which left the basketball world on tenterhooks and sent Los Angeles Lakers ticket prices soaring.

But LeBron James’ cryptic video released on Monday, which set the Internet abuzz. turned out, after all, to be a marketing gimmick.

The so-called “Second Decision,” hyped in a 10-second video posted on the National Basketball Association (NBA) star’s social media channels, was in fact a public relations strategy to announce James’ partnership with a leading cognac brand due to go on sale in October.

Monday’s teaser video was a clear reference to James first famous choreographed “Decision” in 2010, when he stoked anticipation about his future before announcing he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat in free agency.

Amid speculation that Tuesday’s announcement could be to confirm his retirement at the end of the season, ticket prices for the Lakers final home game of the 2025-2026 campaign skyrocketed.

Online marketplace Tickpick said the cheapest ticket for the Lakers game against the Utah Jazz on 12 April next year jumped from $85 to $445 in the hours after the video went online.

Prices on other secondary market websites also surged, with the cheapest prices listed on SeatGeek coming in at $821 and $955 on Ticketmaster.

James, 40, is heading into his 23rd season in the NBA, and said last week he expects his retirement to come “sooner rather than later.”

“I’m excited about today, I’m excited about the opportunity to be able to play the game that I love for another season,” James said at a Lakers media event.

“Whatever the journey lays out this year, I’m super-invested because I don’t know when the end is. It’s a lot sooner than later.”