Lady Tams prevail, force sudden death

DASMARIÑAS CITY — Far Eastern University (FEU) refused to bow out, outlasting Adamson University in four sets, 25-13, 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, to force a winner-take-all Game 3 in the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge Finals on Wednesday at the City of Dasmariñas Arena here.

Gerzel Petallo and Kyle Pendon spearheaded the Lady Tamaraws’ offense, stepping up in key stretches to keep their championship hopes alive and extend the series to a deciding match in the tournament organized by Sports Vision, which shifts to the Filoil EcoOil Centre on Friday.

Petallo, who was recently named one of the league’s Best Outside Spikers, turned in an all-around performance with 15 points on 11 attacks and four kill blocks, while also tallying 12 excellent digs and 14 excellent receptions.

Pendon likewise delivered 15 markers built on 12 hits and three kill blocks.

“We really exerted extra patience because we wanted to win. That’s why we made sure to have a proper mindset at the start of this game. We displayed a strong mindset and a winning mentality,” Petallo said.

The Lady Tamaraws nearly squandered a 22-18 cushion in the fourth set as Shaina Nitura, Frances Mordi, and Lhouriz Tuddao sparked a 5-1 Adamson rally to tie the game at 23-all.

But the Lady Falcons faltered in the endgame, with Red Bascon committing a costly service error before Jaz Ellarina rose for a crucial block on Mordi that sealed the hard-fought win for FEU in a match that lasted nearly two hours.

Ellarina chipped in 11 points, while Alyzza Devosora steadied the floor defense with six excellent receptions.

The Lady Tamaraws also drew solid play from team captain and playmaker Tin Ubaldo, who tallied 23 excellent sets on top of three points, while Mary Suplico anchored the defense with 14 excellent digs.