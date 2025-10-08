Judy Ann Santos celebrates son Lucho’s 15th birthday

Award-winning actress and devoted mom Judy Ann Santos marked a touching milestone as her son Lucho turned 15, sharing a heartfelt birthday message that beautifully captured her pride and love for him.

On Facebook, Judy Ann reflected on her journey as a mother and the deep bond she shares with her only son with husband Ryan Agoncillo.

“15 years ago, God again delivered one of my greatest wishes… to be able to bear a son that would endlessly kiss and hug me even when he grows up, and show appreciation and kindness to everyone,” she wrote. “As a mom of this wonderful human being, I couldn’t and won’t ask for anything more.”

The actress, known for her warmth both on and off screen, expressed how proud she is of the young man Lucho is becoming—kind, affectionate, and grounded.

“My dearest love, I am so, so proud to be called your mom. Me and Dada will forever be your greatest supporters in whatever you want to achieve in life. You’re doing great, my love. Keep it up. We love you so much… happy 15th, baby love!”

As Judy Ann continues to balance her acclaimed career and motherhood, her message serves as a reminder of her most treasured role yet—being a mom.