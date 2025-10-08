HPG clarifies green plate crackdown targets fake users, not EV owners

The head of the Highway Patrol Group clarifies that the agency’s earlier inspection plan was not meant to harass legitimate electric vehicle (EV) owners but to crack down on motorists who use green plates illegally.

In a press conference at Camp Crame on Wednesday, HPG Director Col. Hansel Marantan said the operation targets vehicles illegally sporting green plates — not legitimate electric or hybrid vehicles — in an effort to crack down on motorists abusing the system to dodge traffic coding schemes.

Senator Win Gatchalian, author and sponsor of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) Law or Republic Act No. 11697, pushed back against the HPG's earlier inspections, saying the law does not require registration with the Department of Energy (DOE) nor authorize the HPG to verify vehicle eligibility through roadside inspections.

“Roadside inspections of vehicles with green plates have no legal basis under the EVIDA Law,” Gatchalian said.

The senator emphasized that enforcement efforts should instead be coordinated through the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and relevant agencies, rather than placing the burden on motorists through random flag-downs on busy roads.

In response, Marantan clarified that the HPG’s move was meant for law enforcement after his office received thousands of reports and tip-offs regarding vehicles using fake green plates.

“I apologize if my statement caused pain or inconvenience. That was not the intention,” he clarified.

“I’m referring to those owners of motor vehicles sporting green plates who are not supposed to. That’s illegal—illegal in the sense that their vehicles are not listed under the DOE as electric or hybrid,” he added.

Marantan noted that the crackdown was based on intelligence and public reports that some motorists were falsely registering vehicles as hybrids to obtain green plates and enjoy exemptions from the number coding scheme.

“I will tell you it is an information-driven operation. We received reports already na mga MVs to put hybrid kahit hindi naman hybrid ang mga sasakyan nila, he stressed.

Marantan admitted that many people may still be unfamiliar with the EVIDA law.

“Siguro (Maybe) many, a percentage among us are we are not yet privy with the EVIDA law kaya it is a good thing it was brought to our consciousness that there is such thing at mapigilan itong owners of MVs who are taking advantage of it. That is the intention of my statement,” he added.

He also noted that the HPG has a growing list of vehicles suspected of misusing green plates, many of which were identified via social media monitoring.

Coordination with LTO, DOE underway

Marantan said the HPG has been coordinating with the LTO and DOE to verify the legitimacy of green-plated vehicles, and that only vehicles officially recognized by the DOE will continue to enjoy the color-coding exemption.

“As long as nasa DOE list sila. Hindi yan guaranty na Electric powered vehicle ka at meron green plate at you will not be apprehended for flagged down anymore,” he stressed.

“The first requirement is dapat nasa listahan ka ng DOE so you can take advantage of the privileges given by the green plate ang that is exemption from the color coding scheme,” he added.

He clarified that the operation is information-driven, and legitimate EV and hybrid vehicle owners have “nothing to worry about” if their vehicles are properly listed with the DOE.

When asked whether the HPG can remove plates and impound vehicles, Marantan said erring drivers will be issued tickets, and the cases will be referred to the LTO, which has the authority to file charges and suspend licenses.