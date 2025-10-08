Hot Adamson eyes second-round spot

Adamson University tries to ride the momentum of its dominating debut when it aims for a second-round seat against Arellano University in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup on Thursday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Opening serve of the crucial Pool B match is set at 10 a.m., kicking off a busy quadruple-header playdate of the league’s centerpiece tournament.

Flexing their firepower and depth, the Lady Falcons made quick work of listless Jose Rizal University, 25-17, 25-18, 25-16, for a strong start last Sunday.

Ace scorer Shaina Nitura played only in the first set as the SSL National Invitationals Cebu Leg champion’s second stringers, led by Frances Mordi and Red Bascon, took care of the rest.

“We’re really pushing hard and we’re building our chemistry. So, with our starting win, we hope to show more of what we could do, especially the second stringers who are now getting chances. It’s really up to us, and we’re gonna do our part,” Adamson setter Bella Sapienza said.

A win by the Lady Falcons over the Lady Chiefs will also hand idle Far Eastern University (2-0) a free ride into the next round, ending the playoffs race in their group.

An Arellano (1-1) victory, however, will put Adamson in a must-win match against the Lady Tamaraws in the final preliminary round playdate on Friday. In the event of a three-way tie at 2-1, the two teams with the higher match points will advance to the next stage.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University looks to join College of Saint Benilde in the next phase when they meet in a Pool D clash at 12 p.m. followed by the 2 p.m. Pool A encounter between four-peat-seeking National University and San Beda University.

The Blue Eagles (1-0) only need to stop the rampaging Lady Blazers (2-0) to get into the second round.

A straight or four sets win by the Lady Bulldogs (1-0) over the Lady Red Spikers (2-0), meanwhile, will hand them an outright playoffs ticket.

On the other hand, University of Santo Tomas and Mapua University dispute the last second round seat in Pool C at 4 p.m.

Tied with 1-1 slates each, the survivor of the showdown will join idle University of the Philippines (2-0) in the playoffs.