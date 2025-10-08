Horizons: One Meralco unites for its long-term sustainability strategy

“If there is a carbon-free future, there must be a poverty-free future. These must be the two themes we highlight. Strategy means little if the power it delivers is not within reach of the people who need it most. What good is a solar farm if the communities around it cannot be supplied with power 24/7, or cannot afford the power it produces? What use is a battery energy storage system if the power it holds never reaches schools, health centers, and homes? Every watt we deliver must carry not just power, but purpose,” Pangilinan said.

Building on this vision, he underscored the Group’s goal of a coal-free One Meralco by 2050 — and called for synergy across sectors to build a truly inclusive energy future. He stressed that no single entity could drive the energy transition alone.

One Meralco, Pangilinan added, is excited and ready to work closely with the government — especially the DoE and the Energy Regulatory Commission — to help extend the benefits of affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy to all it serves, especially to communities that need it most.

He affirmed that progress demands shared responsibility, aligned action, and a commitment to “powering the good life for all.”

In her keynote address, DoE’s Garin delivered a clear-eyed view of the nation’s energy landscape. She acknowledged the continued dominance of coal in the country’s power mix, contributing 42.0 percent to the total installed capacity and comprising 62.5 percent of total power generation, while highlighting the urgency of accelerating renewable energy development.

Garin then presented the Energy Sector Strategic Framework known as ARC — Access to Affordable Energy, Reliability and Resiliency, and Clean and Sustainable Energy — capturing the government’s commitment to build an energy system that is inclusive, climate-resilient, and future-ready. From protecting purchasing power to creating jobs, she emphasized that energy must serve as a foundation for inclusive growth and thriving communities.

At the heart of this vision is the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2023 — 2050, a comprehensive roadmap that charts the country’s clean energy transition. It outlines targets to raise renewable energy’s share in the power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030, 50 percent by 2040, and beyond 50 percent by 2050 — supported by initiatives such as microgrid expansion, hybridized supply for underserved areas, and smart, green transmission infrastructure.

“The energy transition is not just about replacing fuels — it’s about transforming futures. It must be inclusive, resilient, and rooted in the lived realities of our people. We are building a system that powers not only homes and industries, but also hope, dignity, and opportunity,” Garin stated.

She likewise affirmed the DoE’s commitment to energy efficiency, electrification, and multi-sectoral collaboration — with local government units, national government agencies, and private sector partners such as One Meralco, whose projects directly advance national energy goals.

Powering the good life, one horizon at a time

Meralco Chief Sustainability Officer and Movem President and CEO Raymond B. Ravelo opened by framing the global and national context. With the Philippines ranked as the country most at risk from the perils of climate change, he stressed the urgent need to respond — as a nation, as a company, and as individuals.

Ravelo reaffirmed One Meralco’s commitment to Powering the Good Life, its overarching sustainability agenda: “We have made a deliberate choice: to place sustainable, life-giving action at the heart of everything we do. Not as a side initiative, not merely as a corporate obligation, but as a pledge to our people, to our planet, and to prosperity,” he stated.

Ravelo pointed out that nearly half of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions arise from the energy sector — from fuels, power plants, and the grid itself. Given that footprint, he underscored that the responsibility and the opportunity to drive significant change fall squarely on One Meralco’s shoulders: to drive the energy transition and to power the nation with purpose.

The executive also unveiled One Meralco’s Long-term Sustainability Strategy: a comprehensive roadmap for a just, orderly, and affordable shift to cleaner energy. Spanning three horizons from 2021 to 2050, the strategy begins with foundational investments in renewable energy supply and generation, while laying the groundwork for frontier innovations such as nuclear, hydrogen, biomass, and carbon capture.

“Balance is key to our strategy — guided by science and sustainability, grounded in economic and practical realities, and most importantly, centered around the lives and welfare of people. We must ensure that every horizon crossed delivers not simply electricity, but energy that powers the good life for all,” Ravelo said.

Addressing the energy trilemma head-on

MGEN President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio laid out the realities and responsibilities of leading an energy transition in a country as vulnerable — and as ambitious — as the Philippines. He articulated MGEN’s mission to decisively solve the energy trilemma: delivering power that is affordable, reliable, and sustainable.

Rubio put the spotlight on MTerra Solar, the world’s largest integrated solar and battery project, as a breakthrough in renewable innovation. Once completed, it will provide clean power to over 2.4 million Filipino households and help avoid up to 4.3 million tons of carbon emissions annually — equivalent to removing more than three million gas-powered vehicles from the road.

He declared MGEN’s bold ambition to lead the nation’s renewable energy landscape by 2027 — achieving its 2030 targets three years ahead of schedule and accelerating the pace of the energy transition.

“Our long-term commitment is to phase out coal by 2050. But during this transition, coal remains necessary to bridge the gap — used responsibly and strategically — to guarantee that as we shift to cleaner sources, we do not sacrifice reliability and affordability along the way,” Rubio said.

At the heart of energy for all

Meralco Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer and One Meralco Foundation President Jeffrey O. Tarayao affirmed that electricity is more than power — it is possibility. As One Meralco moves through its horizons toward a cleaner energy future, it stressed the imperative to reach communities still living in darkness.

Through the Foundation’s community initiatives, the Group is transforming lives in five critical areas: energizing off-grid public schools, rural health centers, agriculture and livelihood facilities, water access systems, and strengthening local governments for disaster resilience and recovery.

“These are not just projects — they are lifelines. They are bridges between poverty and productivity, between exclusion and empowerment. And as One Meralco moves toward a greener grid, we are also committed to not leaving the underprivileged behind. Because sustainability is not just about carbon — it’s also about compassion,” Tarayao stated.

He added that these efforts are not only aligned with One Meralco’s sustainability pillars and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. More importantly, they are deeply embedded in the Philippine Development Plan’s vision: “ang magkaroon ng matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay para sa lahat ng Pilipino.”