Hans Sy chosen MAP’s 2025 Management Person of the Year

For his lifelong commitment to environmental stewardship, social inclusion, good governance, and resilience, establishing SM Prime as a benchmark for sustainable and resilient urban development, among other reasons, Hans Sy, chairperson of the Executive Committee, SM Prime, was cited Management Person of the Year 2025 by the Management Association of the Philippines.

In a statement on Wednesday, the MAP said Sy was chosen for championing people-centered leadership and diversity by fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee welfare, professional development, and work-life balance, while building an organization that exemplifies the UN Global Compact Women’s Empowerment Principles.

Sy was also selected for spearheading innovative and sustainable retail development, continuously providing growth opportunities for medium, small, and micro-enterprises (MSMEs), local government units, and the communities where SM malls operate.

Further, Sy was given the citation for helping shape global and local guidance on integrating disaster risk reduction into core business strategies by representing the Philippines in the UN International Strategy for Disaster Reduction, and by founding ARISE Philippines.

Raising the Philippine flag

The SM Prime top executive was chosen by MAP for raising the Philippine flag with pride in other countries like China and for proving that Filipino companies can compete successfully with global big brands; for broadening access to quality education and athletic excellence by nurturing the National University (NU) and supporting other broad-based initiatives that shape future generations; for personally supporting vulnerable children through Child Haus which provides critical healthcare and hope to indigent children with cancer; and for his personal contributions to shaping national values and inspiring others through his unwavering integrity, exceptional managerial competence and visionary leadership.

The coveted citation is an award conferred by the MAP on individuals in business or government, whether or not they are MAP members who have attained unquestioned distinction in the practice of management and have made valuable contributions to the progress of the country and in re-shaping national values.

The title is bestowed on exceptional persons who have posted a record of achievement and distinction as leaders and managers of organizations, and who are exemplary models who deserve to be emulated by their peers and by younger leaders and managers.

Stringent selection process

The conferment of the award follows a thorough, stringent selection process. The distinction of “MAP Management Person of the Year” has only been conferred 49 times in the six-decade history of the award.

The criteria for the award include integrity, leadership, and management qualities; contribution to nation-building and values formation; effective stewardship within the confines of the highest standard of business and management practice, among others.