GSIS, ASSERT, PGEA hold talks on pension, welfare issues

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), led by President and General Manager Wick Veloso, met with leaders of the Action and Solidarity for the Empowerment of Teachers (ASSERT) and the Philippine Government Employees Association (PGEA) to discuss and address concerns raised by members and pensioners.

According to the GSIS, a separate meeting with the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) will also be scheduled as part of its continuing dialogue with member organizations.

During the discussion, ASSERT representatives raised calls for a review of the minimum pension, burial benefit, and Christmas cash gift for some pensioners.

Veloso acknowledged the importance of these requests but emphasized that any benefit adjustments must undergo actuarial study to ensure the long-term stability and sustainability of the Social Insurance Fund.

He also highlighted ongoing GSIS initiatives aimed at improving member and pensioner convenience, including the GSIS Touch mobile app, which allows online loan filing and Annual Pensioners’ Information Revalidation (APIR), as well as housing programs with lease-with-option-to-buy arrangements.

Both organizations welcomed the dialogue and expressed optimism over the outcome of continued consultations.

ASSERT President Arlene James Pagaduan said she is hopeful that further discussions will help address the concerns of teachers, while PGEA President Esperanza Ocampo expressed her group’s willingness to sustain its partnership with the GSIS to advance the welfare of government employees.