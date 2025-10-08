Gatchalian: No DoE registration, HPG inspection required under EVIDA Law

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday emphasized that the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) does not mandate registration with the Department of Energy (DoE) nor authorize the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group (PNP-HPG) to conduct roadside inspections of vehicles with green plates.

“Roadside inspections of vehicles with green plates have no legal basis under the EVIDA Law,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

“As the author and sponsor of this law, I want to make it clear: nowhere does it require registration with the DoE or empower the Highway Patrol Group to conduct inspections to verify a vehicle’s eligibility for a green plate,” he added.

Unnecessary red tape

The senator raised concerns that such inspections, reportedly being carried out by the HPG, contribute to unnecessary red tape and place an added burden on motorists.

“Such actions add red tape and burden motorists,” he said, urging the HPG to instead coordinate directly with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and other relevant agencies regarding the issuance and use of green plates.

“Walang probisyon sa batas na ganito kaya huwag nating dagdagan ng patakarang labag sa diwa ng EVIDA (There is no provision in the law for this, so let us not add policies that go against the spirit of EVIDA),” Gatchalian added, reiterating that these practices go against the intent of the law to promote, not hinder, the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

To recall, the EVIDA Law, or Republic Act 11697, was enacted to accelerate the development of the electric vehicle industry in the Philippines.

It aims to ensure the country’s energy security and independence by reducing dependence on imported fuel in the transportation sector, while also promoting and supporting innovation in clean, sustainable, and efficient energy solutions.

Gatchalian called on government agencies to uphold the spirit of the law and avoid implementing measures that may deter the transition to cleaner transport options.

Exempt from number coding

Meanwhile, the DoE on Wednesday also clarified that all electric vehicles (EVs) are automatically exempt from the number coding scheme stipulated under the EVIDA and do not require separate certification on this matter from the agency.

“This exemption is valid for eight years from the Act’s implementation and applies to all electric vehicles,” the DoE said, citing Section 25(a)(2) of Republic Act No. 11697.