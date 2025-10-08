Espinas risks world ranking

World-rated flyweight Jesse Espinas battles April Jay “Astroboy” Abne for a minor championship this Sunday at the University of Bangued campus in Abra.

Dubbed “Bugbugan sa Abra,” the Espinas versus Abne clash will be for the International Boxing Federation Asia fly title at the Andres Bernos Memorial Gymnasium.

Abne, 26, holds a 15-1-1 win-loss-draw record with six knockouts while Espinas, 32, packs a 24-7-0 mark with 14 knockouts.

Espinas is likewise risking his No. 7 ranking in the World Boxing Organization by agreeing to meet his fellow Mindanao rival.

Espinas is coming off three straight wins while Abne has logged eight consecutive victories.

Solid North Sports Promotion is staging this slam-bang showdown.