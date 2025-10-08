Erwin Tulfo steps in as Blue Ribbon chair

Senator Erwin Tulfo will serve as the acting chair of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III confirmed on Wednesday.

“He accepted it,” Sotto said in an interview. “As soon as he returns, we will hold a Blue Ribbon meeting — just a meeting first — but hearings will continue.”

Asked if Tulfo might lead the panel permanently, Sotto said it would be up to the senator: “He will decide on it, along with us.”

Several senators had declined the position, including JV Ejercito, Risa Hontiveros, Pia Cayetano, Raffy Tulfo, and Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

“They are very busy, chairing two to three major committees each. So basically, they said they don’t have time for it right now,” Sotto said.

Pangilinan declines

Pangilinan, who chairs the Committees on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform; Justice and Human Rights; and Constitutional Amendments, explained his refusal: “It would be unwise to accept a fourth committee, especially the powerful Blue Ribbon Committee. I have championed the country’s food security and agriculture sector for the last 15 years. I believe I can best serve the country by focusing on these critical challenges.”

He had expressed hope that Senator Panfilo Lacson would reconsider his resignation as chair but said, “It is clear now that it is not to be. I respect his decision.”

Traditionally chaired by a member of the majority bloc, the Blue Ribbon Committee is one of the Senate’s most influential panels, tasked with investigating government corruption and accountability issues.