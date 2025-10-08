DTI to decide on safeguard duty for cement imports by 14 October

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) assured that it will soon release a decision on whether to impose a safeguard duty on cement imports.

“Currently, we are reviewing it since the Tariff Commission (TC) has already given an amount recommendation. So, we are in the review stage, and we will release our decision before the deadline set by the TC ends, which is on the 14th of October,” said Trade Secretary Cristina Roque in an ambush interview on Wednesday.

Asked whether the decision would favor the local cement industry, Roque said she could not say.

“That one I cannot really say. But of course, being in the government, we have to protect the local cement manufacturing industry. We also have to protect the jobs of the people. But we have to work with the Bureau of Customs because if goods do not enter here, there is no issue,” she said.

In its 30 September report, the TC recommended the imposition of a ₱349 per metric ton safeguard duty on cement imports.

The TC said, “The recommended safeguard measure on imports of ordinary Portland cement type 1 and blended cement seeks to provide temporary relief and give the local industry a reasonable period to adjust to increased import competition.”

It also noted that the safeguard measure will have a greater impact on lower-priced cement imports, as the equivalent ad valorem rate (in proportion to the estimated value of the goods or transaction concerned) will depend on the value of the shipment.

Imports from developing countries with de minimis (minimal) volumes—namely Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand—were excluded from the safeguard measure.

The Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (CeMap) earlier asserted that the proposed safeguard duty on cement imports is not expected to cause price increases.

CeMap said the measure is necessary to give local manufacturers a fair chance to compete against foreign suppliers that enjoy government support.

In March, the DTI imposed a provisional safeguard duty of P400 per metric ton, or P16 per 40-kilogram bag, on imported cement.

Since then, cement prices have remained stable, with many local manufacturers keeping the market competitive, according to CeMap.

In 2024, cement imports reached 7.6 million metric tons — mostly from Vietnam — even though the Philippine industry had a total capacity of 51 million tons.

Demand was only around 35 million tons, and actual production dropped to 27 million tons, meaning only 53 percent of the capacity was utilized, resulting in P5 billion in losses, slower operations, and job cuts.