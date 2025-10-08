Digital dynamo: UnionBank’s Ana Aboitiz Delgado lands on Fortune’s Most Powerful Women list

UnionBank President and Chief Executive Officer Ana Maria Aboitiz Delgado ranked 94th on Fortune Magazine’s 100 Most Powerful Women in Asia list for 2025.

This year, Fortune recognized women in the business sector based on their “measurable impact, strategic reach, and capacity to shape the future.” The magazine cited Delgado’s long-standing contributions to the Philippine-based universal bank.

“A fifth-generation member of the Aboitiz family, she joined UnionBank in 2003 following a brief stint at Citibank. Delgado is focused on driving digital innovation and customer-centric growth at UnionBank, which reported $1.8 billion in revenue in 2024, a 5% jump,” Fortune stated.

Before assuming leadership of UnionBank in January this year succeeding Edwin Bautista, Delgado led the Business Development of SME Banking and Retail Consumer Finance, which includes loans and credit cards. She also played a key role in enhancing the bank’s customer experience across physical and digital platforms, aiming to make UnionBank stand out from its competitors.

Delgado earned her Bachelor of Arts in Art History and Painting from Boston College and later obtained her Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the New York University Stern School of Business in 2010.

Before joining UnionBank, she served as Assistant Vice President for Product Management at Citibank from 2006 to 2008.

Four other Filipino executives also made it to this year’s prestigious list: Martha Sazon of Mynt, Anna Ma. Margarita Bautista Dy of Ayala Land, Lynette Ortiz of Land Bank of the Philippines, and Lourdes Gutierrez-Alfonso of Megaworld Corporation. They were also part of last year’s Most Powerful Women list.

At 44 years old, Ana Aboitiz Delgado is the youngest Filipino on the list and the only first-time honoree from the country, joining a roster of industry leaders in their 50s.

Her latest recognition adds to an impressive track record. Delgado was previously named among Tatler Asia’s Most Influential in the Philippines in 2021, 2023, and 2024. In 2020, she also received the Agora Award for Outstanding Achievement in Marketing Management from the Philippine Marketing Association and was recognized as Promising Young Banker in the Philippines by The Asian Banker.