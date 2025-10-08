Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If you are waiting for an answer, do not be too nervous. It will arrive at the right time.
Health: Warm up your body every morning to avoid colds and joint pain.
Career: There may be a delay in your deadline. Ask for help to complete it.
Wealth: Do not let promos or discounts related to business pass by.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red coin pouch on your work table to activate the momentum of payments or sales.
OX
Love: If there is tension, it is better to admit it than let the misunderstanding grow.
Health: Drink herbal tea tonight, it will help your sleep.
Career: Today is good for clearing technical requirements or backlogs.
Wealth: Luck comes from commission or referral rewards.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Place a yellow ribbon under the drawer to protect earnings from unexpected expenses.
TIGER
Love: Be clear with your words, your joke might be taken differently.
Health: Eat leafy vegetables for good digestion and energy.
Career: A new memo or announcement may come. Stay alert to avoid missing it.
Wealth: You may sell a product through a friend’s recommendation.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place a green charm on top of your calendar to activate lucky timing.
RABBIT
Love: Someone unexpected may show interest, open your heart to the possibility.
Health: Rest in the afternoon if your body feels tired to strengthen your immune system.
Career: A new client inquiry may arrive, prioritize it.
Wealth: Income may come today from an unexpected source.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 8
Advice: Place a blue coin under your chair to attract support from your surroundings.
DRAGON
Love: If you are ready to move on, remove things that remind you of the past.
Health: Avoid processed food and cook simple but fresh meals.
Career: Today is good for following up on pending transactions.
Wealth: A sudden offer may arrive. Think it through before accepting.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 3
Advice: Place a white quartz on your altar to strengthen clarity.
SNAKE
Love: There is a reason for their silence, it is better to wait than to push.
Health: Eat food rich in iron if you often feel tired.
Career: A supervisor is noticing your consistency, keep it up.
Wealth: Do not forget to pay small debts, it is the key to new luck.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 5
Advice: Place a gold coin inside your bag to protect new income.
HORSE
Love: You do not always have to make the first move, give them the chance, too.
Health: Relax tonight with meditation or soft music.
Career: It is a good day for solo tasks or reviewing output.
Wealth: A side gig from an old client may return to you, show your interest.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 4
Advice: Place a yellow notebook in your working corner to attract orders and bookings.
GOAT
Love: Be careful with hasty words, not everything said can be taken back.
Health: Drink plenty of water especially if the weather is hot.
Career: A friend or colleague may want to collaborate, it is good to discuss.
Wealth: A payment you have been waiting for may finally arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Place a green pouch beside your printer or receipts to speed up the flow of money.
MONKEY
Love: There is an agreement not being followed, it is better to sit down and plan again.
Health: Avoid staying up late to prevent headaches the next day.
Career: Someone is asking for your help, this can be a big opportunity.
Wealth: Avoid borrowing money for now if you can delay expenses.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Place a white envelope under your desk to attract longterm financial luck.
ROOSTER
Love: Your partner may suddenly ask you a question, it is better to be honest than go around in circles.
Health: Drink warm water after every meal to aid digestion.
Career: A final revision on a report may come, do not rush and double-check.
Wealth: An opportunity for bulk sale or wholesale orders may arise.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a blue charm inside your cash box to maintain proper cash flow.
DOG
Love: If you cannot understand each other today, it may require time and not explanation.
Health: Avoid cold drinks if you often have cough attacks.
Career: It is a good day to form a partnership but put agreements in writing.
Wealth: You may receive a gift from a client or friend.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Wear a red string bracelet on your left hand to attract luck.
PIG
Love: If you built a dream together, today is a good day to remind them that you have not given up.
Health: Eat steamed food or soup today, it is lighter for your body.
Career: You may receive feedback that can help in your next project.
Wealth: A lucky tip from an unexpected customer may come.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 9
Advice: Place a green ribbon in your notebook to help close deals and speed up payments.