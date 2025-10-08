Cinemalaya 2025 reviews: ‘Cinemartyrs;’ ‘Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan;’ ‘Open Endings’

Lav Diaz as himself playing Christ, Kidlat Tahimik speaking about inner dwarves as creative spirit and Angel Aquino as a cigarette-smoking Mother Mary. Sounds deliciously avant-garde?

But Sari Dalena’s Cinemartyrs announces itself as audacious hybrid cinema — but its ambition aoutspaces its coherence.

A fusion of docufiction, essay film and supernatural drama, Dalena’s self-indulgent film follows Shirin (Nour Hooshmand), a young female filmmaker seeking a grant to make a documentary on the Philippine-American War. Her journey leads her to Mindanao, where she films the sites of forgotten massacres — only to awaken angry spirits and put herself and the villagers in danger.

The meta-cinematic premise could have bridged history, gender and guilt, yet Dalena’s execution is a misfire. The reenactments, animation and archival inserts feel arbitrary, the mystical sequences contrived, and the film’s rhythm constantly broken by cringey juvenile humor and disjointed, unnatural dialogue.The result is tonally confused, veering between camp absurdity and solemn political commentary, leaving the film fragmented. What aims to portray artistic creation as childbirth instead becomes an exhausting act of self-performance. Reuniting Dalena with professor Nelson Dino (Neldy Jolo) — Tausug consultant and actor who also appeared in Memories of a Forgotten War — the film again revisits the Bud Dajo massacre.

Ambitious in scope but incoherent in form, Cinemartyrs confuses provocation for depth, its hybrid vision — more a collage of concepts — crumbling under the weight of its own ghosts.

1 out of 5 stars

‘Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan’

Dustin Celestino’s follow-up to his superb 2023 Cinemalaya entry Ang Duyan ng Magiting is a somber, solemn and genuinely agonized piece of confessional cinema. Starring a powerhouse cast led by Dolly de Leon, Jojit Lorenzo and Mylene Dizon, Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan is stylishly lensed with an existential-despair color palette. It is dialogue-driven, chapter-structured and emotionally raw — an unapologetically heartbroken letter to Leni Robredo and a collective voice of the kakampinks.