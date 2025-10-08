CIDG eyes contempt vs September riot leaders

The Philippine National Police’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is preparing to file charges of indirect contempt of court against three individuals who failed to comply with subpoenas regarding the violent incidents during the 21 September anti-corruption protest in Manila.

During a press briefing at Camp Crame on Wednesday, CIDG spokesperson Police Major Helen dela Cruz confirmed that four individuals believed to be leaders of groups connected to the protest were initially subpoenaed. Only one has complied with the summons so far.

“Only four individuals have been subpoenaed so far, and only one has appeared. The remaining three have yet to show up,” Dela Cruz said.

She cited that the CIDG is now preparing to file cases for indirect contempt before the Regional Trial Court in Manila against the three non-compliant individuals.

PNP spokesperson Police Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño previously warned that failure to comply with a CIDG subpoena may result in penalties of up to P30,000 in fines and six months of imprisonment.

The four subpoenaed individuals were identified based on statements from arrested protesters, as well as videos and social media posts reviewed by authorities.

However, Dela Cruz declined to disclose their identities, citing human rights considerations and the ongoing nature of the investigation.

The CIDG’s probe is focused on identifying those responsible for the violence during the rally and determining whether the escalation was coordinated or premeditated.

The protest, initially organized to denounce alleged corruption in government flood control projects, turned violent when unidentified individuals set tires on fire and clashed with police.

Authorities reported that bottles, paint and rocks were thrown at law enforcement officers, leading to the arrest of more than 200 individuals, including over 80 minors.

The Department of Health confirmed one fatality — a man who died from a stabbing incident after the rally.

Dela Cruz reiterated that crimes were committed during the rally and said complaints would be filed once the investigation is concluded and the evidence warrants it.