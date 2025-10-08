CEU seeks street dance title repeat

Host Centro Escolar University (CEU) hopes to make the opening of the PG Flex-Universities and Colleges Athletic League (UCAL) Season 8 impactful and memorable as it defends its street dance title on Thursday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

After a short but colorful opening ceremony starting at 11 a.m., all nine member schools are once again expected to showcase their dazzling footwork, creativity and style in the street dance competition in what could the highlight of the traditional opening day show.

But all eyes will be on the Scorpions who have prepared long and hard enough for a chance to win a second straight title and set in motion their campaign in other events including in centerpiece basketball competition after a failed three-peat bid last season.

CEU president Danilo Concepcion will officially open the season with “Rising to New Heights” as a theme that is timely and fitting as the league continues to grow and shine with the addition of table tennis and badminton to its calendar of events.

“The addition of the two events is a clear indication that we’re moving up and fast catching up with the big leagues though we are not competing against them,” tournament director Horacio Lim said.

Also expected to grace the opening rites are PG Flex owner Nelson Guevarra and UCAL management team led by Col. Bong Nebrija, Bernard Yang, and Carmelo Navarro.