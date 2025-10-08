C-drama 'Go Ahead' premieres on Phl TV

Another Asian favorite is coming to Philippine television.

The hit Chinese drama, Go Ahead, captured the hearts of millions across Asia with its heartfelt story about family, love and friendship. It stars award-winning actors Tan SongYun, Song Weilong and Zhang Xincheng.

The series follows three children, Enzo (Song Weilong), Kevin (Zhang Xincheng) and Janna (Tan Song Yun), who come from different families but grow up together under the care of Janna's father.

Bound not by blood but by genuine affection, the three navigate life’s joys and struggles as they build a home founded on understanding, acceptance and unconditional love.

As they grow older, Enzo, Kevin, and Janna face emotional wounds, separation and rediscovery — testing the strength of the bonds they once thought unbreakable.

Go Ahead airs weeknights, 10:15 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, iWant and A2Z.