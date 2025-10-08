Bulacan launches EODB Champion contest to promote business-friendly governance

The Provincial Government of Bulacan has launched the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Champion contest at Mesa Alta, Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center on 7 October 2025, as part of its continuing thrust to create a business-friendly province.

According to the Provincial Government, the contest aims to institutionalize regulatory excellence, advance digital transformation, and foster innovation among local government units (LGUs). The initiative is spearheaded by the Provincial Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office (PCEDO).

Governor Daniel R. Fernando and Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) Secretary and Director General Ernesto V. Perez, along with participating agencies, LGUs, and business partners, led the launch and the ceremonial signing of the EODB Pledge Wall to signify their collective commitment to the program.

Fernando assured that under the program, all government processes in the province will be made “easy, fast, and smooth,” particularly for business registration and permit applications.

Perez, for his part, lauded Bulacan for being the first province in the region to launch an EODB contest. He emphasized that improving the business climate requires strong collaboration between the government and the private sector.

The DILG, DICT, DTI, PSA, and the Bulacan Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed full support for the program. Board of Investments Director Ernesto C. Delos Reyes Jr., representing the Investments Assistance Center, also pledged commitment to accelerating investments through regulatory reforms.

The EODB Champion contest is open to all cities and municipalities in Bulacan and will be assessed in three major areas: compliance with EODB laws, service efficiency and impact, and innovation through digital integration.

Winners—including first, second, and third place—and special awardees such as Innovation Champion, Investment Facilitation Champion, and Customer Service Champion will be recognized during an awarding ceremony on December 12, 2025.

The EODB Champion program is anchored on Republic Act 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018; Executive Order No. 18, which constitutes green lanes for strategic investments; and Proclamation No. 818, declaring May as Ease of Doing Business Month.