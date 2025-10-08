Baguio Cathedral to be declared Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Atonement

BAGUIO CITY — More than a month from now, the Baguio Cathedral will be declared as a Diocesan Shrine for Our Lady of Atonement.

Baguio Diocese Bishop Rafael T. Cruz, through a circular, announced that the formal declaration will take place on 21 November 2025, officially naming it the Baguio Cathedral and Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Atonement. He said the move is in response to the long-standing petition of the Baguio Catholic faithful.

According to Bishop Cruz, the declaration coincides with two major milestones: the 90th anniversary of the Dedication of the Mother Church of the City of Baguio (1936–2026) and the 120th anniversary of the Baguio Catholic Mission (1907–2027). He emphasized that the faithful will witness the Diocese of Baguio’s deep appreciation for the cathedral’s enduring role as a beacon of faith and prayer, and for the remarkable devotion of Catholics in Baguio City and Benguet to their patroness, Our Lady of Atonement.

Bishop Cruz announced that the formal declaration rites will be held at 10:00 a.m. on 21 November 2025, which will also mark the installation of the first rector.

He called on the vicariates and parishes to hold pilgrimages to the first diocesan shrine in their respective local churches beginning in October. These pilgrimages, he said, will be dedicated to the Holy Rosary until November as an expression of thanksgiving for the declaration of the shrine.