Bad review

Dear Atty. Peachy,

I run a small catering business. Recently, I faced a serious issue when a local events organizer posted a negative review about my service on social media. They claimed that the food was insufficient and that the service was subpar during an event I catered for them, despite the fact that we encountered unforeseen challenges that day.

The review has already led to a noticeable decline in inquiries and bookings for my business. I want to know what my rights are in this situation. Can I ask the client to remove or amend the review? What steps can I take to mitigate the negative impact on my reputation and restore confidence in my business?

Alex

Dear Alex,

Under Philippine law, while negative reviews can be damaging, it is important to note that they often fall under the protection of free speech since they represent personal opinions. If the review expresses subjective impressions about the food and service, it may be challenging to pursue legal action, as courts generally uphold the right to voice opinions, even if they are unfavorable.

However, if the review contains falsities that can be demonstrated, such as claiming you served expired food or did not deliver services you were contracted for, you may have a stronger basis to address potential defamation. In such a case, you could send a formal request to the client, asking them to amend or retract their review based on the inaccuracies presented. This would help clarify your position and give them a chance to correct any misrepresentations.

In addition to direct communication, it is beneficial to publicly respond to the review on social media. Offer a courteous acknowledgment of their concerns, explain any mitigating factors that affected the service, and assure potential clients of your commitment to quality. This response can demonstrate your professionalism and willingness to improve, which may resonate positively with future customers. You may also bolster your online reputation by soliciting positive reviews from satisfied clients. Gathering testimonials that showcase your strengths can help counter the negative review and restore potential customers’ confidence in your catering business.

Atty. Peachy Selda-Gregorio