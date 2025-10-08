APECO eyes Spanish partnerships for logistics, port projects in Aurora

The Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority (APECO) has recently engaged with various companies in Spain to attract more investments into the northern ecozone.

According to APECO President and CEO Atty. Gil G. Taway IV, one of the main goals of their investment mission to Barcelona, Spain, on 29 September, was to seal a memorandum of understanding with Spanish engineering firm IDOM Consulting, Engineering, Architecture S.A.U. and major exhibition site consultant, designer, and manager Fira Barcelona.

Taway said discussions with IDOM Director for Logistics and Operations Jaume Mas Vilella focused on the development of a food and cold chain logistics hub and a port infrastructure project within the ecozone in Casiguran, Aurora.

“IDOM’s expertise in large-scale infrastructure will help strengthen the ecozone’s logistics and agri-industrial capabilities,” Taway said.

“It complements the agricultural and fisheries-based economic activities in Casiguran, giving our farmers and fisherfolk direct and closer access to markets,” he added.

IDOM already has a presence in the Philippine market, and Taway said APECO is proposing a feasibility study with the firm for a five- to 10-hectare food and logistics hub inspired by Barcelona’s Mercabarna, a 100-hectare wholesale and logistics complex developed by the city government.

The project aims to encourage agricultural production and value-adding industries in Casiguran while improving the local food supply chain, in line with APECO’s food security thrust.

Taway also mentioned that IDOM expressed interest in helping APECO design its port facilities and cold chain logistics system, as well as providing support in identifying investment-ready projects that may attract global financing partners, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

“IDOM’s proposal aligns with our goal to make Casiguran the Fishing Capital of the Pacific and our vision of boosting agricultural output while promoting value-adding activities for Aurora’s agri-based industries. This partnership can help us build the infrastructure backbone that supports food security, investment, and job creation,” Taway said.

Aside from the two firms, other Spanish companies that met with APECO included Amper Group, Geomystra, EM&E, Rafael de Hoz Architects, L35 Architects, GlobalTec, ACCIO, Port de Barcelona, and Mercabarna.