Andrea Brillantes vs Maris Racal, Gen Z movie queenship race officially begins

People cannot get over and continue to talk about on social media the trending fight sequences between Andrea Brillantes (Fatima) and Maris Racal (Paula) in the Coco Martin starred and directed FPJ’s Batang Quiapo.

The duel of the femme fatales gets the appreciation of loyal Batang Quiapo viewers and new recruits. They laud that two the ladies are giving their all, physicality and feels and they fight tooth and nail, mano y mano, giving a whole new meaning to the sayings “may the best girl win” and “I am woman hear me roar!”

Because of what the two actresses are displaying, many opine that Brillantes and Racal must up their ante, and the best medium to showcase their acting prowess is of course, the silver screen,

Batang Quiapo fanatics are saying it loud Blythe and Racal are more than ready to do the remake of Ang T-Bird at Ako, the Danny Zialicita directed movie with superstar Nora Aunor (+) and star for all season Vilma Santos its leads. Brilllantes is perfect for the role of Santos while Racal takes the lawyer character of Aunor.

Another Aunor and Santos movie classic that fits the two is Ikaw Ay Akin, Brillantes as the fiery and volatile Sandra, Vilma’s role and Racal as Nora’s Tere, the cool and refined horticulturist.

However, this dream remakes might not happen as buzz from the grapevine screams loud that the pretty Miss Brillantes is transferring to the GMA Kamuning network.

The Andrea Brillantes versus Maris Racal race to the showbiz queenship throne officially begins.