All EVs free from coding — DOE

All electric vehicles (EVs) are automatically exempt from the number coding scheme under the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA) and do not require separate certification, the Department of Energy (DOE) clarified on Wednesday.

“The exemption is valid for eight years from the Act’s implementation and applies to all electric vehicles,” the DOE said, citing Section 25(a)(2) of Republic Act No. 11697.

The clarification came after the Philippine National Police–Highway Patrol Group (PNP–HPG) issued an advisory directing EV owners to secure certification from the DOE as a prerequisite for the number coding exemption.

To support the implementation of non-fiscal incentives under EVIDA, including exemptions, the DOE has earlier issued the Electric Vehicle Recognition Guidelines, which detail the process for recognizing and classifying EVs, such as battery, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid types.

The department said it “remains committed to the effective and harmonized implementation of the EVIDA Law” and continues to work with the implementing agencies and local governments to promote sustainable, low-emission mobility.

Under the EVIDA roadmap, the DOE targets to raise EVs’ share to 25 percent of the passenger vehicle market by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040, alongside the nationwide rollout of charging infrastructure between 2023 and 2040.