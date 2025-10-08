Akbayan files bill for free period products in schools, health centers

The Akbayan Partylist has filed House Bill No. 5179, a measure that seeks to provide free period products in public schools, learning and skills training institutions, and health centers.

Under the proposed “Free Period Products Act,” government agencies such as the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Education (DepEd), along with State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) and Local Government Units (LGUs), will be mandated to implement the program.

“The State shall ensure that girls and women have access to proper menstrual health and hygiene. This includes providing safe, affordable, and accessible menstrual products and education,” the House bill stated.

The measure also promotes the use of sustainable and environment-friendly menstrual products. Under Section 2, the DOH is encouraged to promote alternatives such as reusable pads and menstrual cups to reduce environmental impact.

In addition, the bill mandates emergency stockpiles of menstrual products in public schools, training institutions, and healthcare facilities to ensure availability during natural disasters, armed conflicts, and other crises.

House Bill No. 5179 was introduced by Akbayan Representatives Dadah Kiram Simula, Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno, Percival “Percy” Cendaña, and Dinagat Islands Rep. Kaka Bag-ao.