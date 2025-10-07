VP Sara’s security chief relieved

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday confirmed that Col. Raymund Dante P. Lachica has been relieved as commander of the AFP Security and Protection Group (ASPG), following his alleged involvement in the controversy surrounding the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) confidential funds.

In a statement, the AFP said Lachica was reassigned to the Philippine Army (PA) effective 4 October.

The move comes amid a case filed before the Office of the Ombudsman against Lachica and Col. Dennis Nolasco, former deputy commander of the then Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG), now known as ASPG.

“The AFP ensures a smooth transition of leadership to maintain the efficiency and professionalism of the ASPG in the performance of its mandated mission,” the military statement read.

Lt. Col. Joseph Israel B. Eleosida has been named acting commander of the ASPG.

Lachica’s name came up in connection with the alleged irregular transfer of P125 million in confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President during a House hearing last year.

OVP special disbursing officer Gina Acosta testified that Vice President Sara Duterte had personally approved the release of the funds to Lachica in 2022.

Duterte has consistently denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that all the funds of her office were used legally and appropriately.

The AFP assured the public of its commitment to accountability and professionalism within its ranks.