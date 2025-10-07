Top priority

Eumir Marcial’s national team days are over.

While sounding diplomatic that he is not closing the doors on the possibility of suiting up once again, it doesn’t look like it given Marcial’s busy schedule in the professional ranks.

“My priority now is my professional career,” Marcial said during an online show staged by Blow-By-Blow, the television outfit on the forefront of the Thrilla in Manila’s golden celebration this 29 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) had expressed deep interest in tapping Marcial once again to lead its gold medal drive in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Bangkok this December.

The ABAP isn’t really expecting that much from Marcial given his commitment to fulfill his obligations to Sean Gibbons, who heads the Manny Pacquiao-owned MP Promotions.

“Ain’t happening,” said Gibbons.

Marcial, holding a 6-0-0 win-loss card, is slated to fight Eddy Colmenares of Venezuela for the seventh time as a pro in the Big Dome card.

Colmenares, like the southpaw Marcial, is a legit heavy-hitter.

He sports an 11-2-1 mark with all 11 wins by way of knockout. His two losses came on points, a testament to his strong chin and overall durability.

Gibbons had signed up Marcial, a Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist, 2019 world championships silver medalist and four-time SEA Games champion, six years ago.

Last July in Las Vegas, Marcial, who turns 30 on the day he faces Colmenares, he beat up American Bernard Joseph at the MGM Grand underneath Pacquiao’s fight with Mario Barrios.

Marcial trained alongside Pacquiao, who expressed his full support behind the fighter’s dream of becoming a world champion in the middleweight division.

Pacquiao himself confessed that he would be the one to train Marcial in the event he gets a crack at the world title.

Gibbons has laid out a long-term fight program that will culminate in a world title shot by late 2026, making it almost impossible for Marcial to revert to amateur and campaign in the Nagoya Asian Games next year.

“My focus is the pros,” he added.

Marcial is scheduled to return to the country next week after spending four weeks in Las Vegas.

Still, he dreams of pursuing his Olympic dream but the pro ranks outweighs that at the moment.