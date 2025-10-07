SM Investments, BDO earn top sustainability honors

SM Investments Corporation, the parent company of the SM Group, received its 17th consecutive Platinum Award at The Asset Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards 2025, recognizing the company’s consistent performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

SM’s banking arm, BDO Unibank Inc. (BDO), also earned a Platinum Award for its sustainability initiatives.

“More than the recognition, we see these accolades as a testament to the SM Group’s expansive sustainability initiatives — from green financing, waste and water management, energy efficiency, to corporate governance,”said SM Investments President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio.

Aside from the Platinum citations, SM Investments also received the Best Investor Relations Team Award for its use of digital and web-based platforms to strengthen stakeholder engagement. Both SM Investments and BDO likewise earned the Best Sustainability Team Awards for advancing their sustainability agendas and promoting collaboration with stakeholders.

According to The Asset, all submissions for the awards undergo a detailed review and benchmarking process by its editorial board, assessing companies against peers across sectors and markets.

“We share these awards with our people, investors, and host communities. We are committed to continue pursuing initiatives that create shared value,”DyBuncio said.

Based in Hong Kong, The Asset Publishing and Research Ltd. hosts its annual Corporate Sustainability Leadership Awards to highlight corporations that effectively integrate sustainability principles into business strategy, demonstrating resilience and reinforcing investor confidence.

SM Investments is one of the country’s largest conglomerates, with core businesses in retail, banking, and property development. It also invests in ventures that support high-growth sectors of the Philippine economy.