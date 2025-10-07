Sarangani fire victims aided by Go’s team

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, through his Malasakit Team, visited Alabel, Sarangani, to extend assistance to families whose homes were affected by recent fire incidents and flooding in several barangays.

The activity, held at the Alabel Municipal Function Hall, aimed to help affected Filipinos rebuild their lives and restore a sense of normalcy.

Go’s team distributed food packs, vitamins, and shirts to 70 affected families. Selected beneficiaries also received watches, shoes and sports balls.

“Do not lose hope. Material things can be replaced, but life cannot. A lost life is lost forever. Let us help one another because who else will, if not us Filipinos? I will continue to serve you to the best of my ability,” the senator said, emphasizing the bayanihan spirit in times of adversity.

He acknowledged the national government’s support through the Emergency Housing Assistance Program for qualified beneficiaries.

“Beneficiaries will receive assistance to buy materials like nails and galvanized sheets to rebuild their damaged houses,” Go explained.

As the principal author and co-sponsor of the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act of 2021, Go highlighted its role in strengthening the agency’s capacity to respond effectively to emergencies.

He also cited Republic Act 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which he authored and co-sponsored. The law mandates the construction of safe, disaster-resilient evacuation centers in every city and municipality nationwide.

Go reiterated his commitment to addressing long-term housing needs in disaster-hit communities. He filed Senate Bill No. 415, which seeks to establish a Rental Housing Subsidy Program for families affected by calamities, providing temporary shelter assistance while they transition to permanent housing.

The senator also recognized barangay officials and local leaders who helped coordinate the aid distribution.

“My only request to barangay officials: do not neglect our poor countrymen,” he reminded.